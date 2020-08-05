Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A single vehicle has crashed in Wandal this evening.
A single vehicle has crashed in Wandal this evening.
Breaking

BREAKING: Collision near major Rocky roundabout

kaitlyn smith
5th Aug 2020 6:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are this evening responding to a single-vehicle incident at Wandal, Rockhampton.

The collision reportedly occurred at the intersection of Murray St and North St just before 6pm.

Three patients, including the female driver, have reportedly escaped with only minor injuries.

Her vehicle has also sustained only a small amount of damage.

Traffic is not expected to be majorly impacted.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

qas. ambulance qps road traffic crash wandal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Several detained in Cooee Bay drug raid

        Premium Content Several detained in Cooee Bay drug raid

        News One woman subject to a pat-down search and drugs found on her.

        Free workshop for primary producers coming soon

        Premium Content Free workshop for primary producers coming soon

        Business Attendees of the ‘Success, Succession, Innovation or Selling’ event can get advice...

        GREEN SHOOTS: CQ’s tourism industry showing positive signs

        Premium Content GREEN SHOOTS: CQ’s tourism industry showing positive signs

        News The post-COVID-19 tourism revival has begun with increased visitor numbers showing...

        Fight to protect CQ’s iconic tourist destination strengthens

        Premium Content Fight to protect CQ’s iconic tourist destination strengthens

        Environment Community-based action has taken centre stage as CQ reinforces its vow to protect...