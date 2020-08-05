BREAKING: Collision near major Rocky roundabout

A single vehicle has crashed in Wandal this evening.

EMERGENCY services are this evening responding to a single-vehicle incident at Wandal, Rockhampton.

The collision reportedly occurred at the intersection of Murray St and North St just before 6pm.

Three patients, including the female driver, have reportedly escaped with only minor injuries.

Her vehicle has also sustained only a small amount of damage.

Traffic is not expected to be majorly impacted.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.