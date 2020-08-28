Menu
Crime

North Coast cop arrested over child abuse material

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 5:09 PM | Updated: 28th Aug 2020 4:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer has been charged with possession of child abuse material.

Following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command, detectives executed two search warrants in the Coffs Harbour region today and seized a mobile phone, smart watch and other electronic and storage devices.

The devices will undergo forensic examination.

The 42-year-old constable, attached to a command in the Northern region, was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess child abuse material.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 28 September 2020.

The officer has been suspended.

crimes
Coffs Coast Advocate

