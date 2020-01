COP CRASH: A Kingaroy Police vehicle has been involved in a collision.

A KINGAROY police officer has been breath-tested after the vehicle they were driving was involved in a collision in Kingaroy on Tuesday afternoon.

A QPS spokeswoman said the incident on the River Rd and Kingaroy St roundabout involved two cars.

"One of them was a police vehicle," she said.

"The driver of the police vehicle has been breath-tested."

Investigations are ongoing.