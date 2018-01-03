BREAKING: Cops reveal update on Rocky pub fire investigation

BATTLE: Firefighters fought for hours on Monday night but couldn't save the Archer Hotel, which had been closed since 2011.



THE CAUSE of a fire that destroyed Rockhampton's former Archer Hotel may never be determined as Queensland Police Service declare the scene too dangerous to inspect.

A QPS spokesperson today said due to the amount of damage present at the Archer Hotel in Port Curtis, a cause or origin of the fire was not able to be made.

After the historic hotel caught fire late Monday night, Queensland Fire ans Emergency Service battled the blaze through the night but couldn't save the building.

A crime scene was set up early Tuesday morning to try and determine a cause of the fire but the structure was not safe enough to enter.

The pub, thought to be built in the 1800s, was known as a local haunt for nearby workers and an iconic stamp in Rocky's history.

The owners of the land are said to be shocked and "still coming to terms" with the loss of their investment.

Nobody was injured in the blaze which was thought to have caught fire from a bolt of lightning.