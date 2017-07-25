26°
Breaking: Council to demolish more buildings for CBD revamp

Amber Hooker
| 25th Jul 2017 10:47 AM
GOING SOON: Rockhampton Regional Council will demolish 212-214 Quay St as part of its exciting plans to revamp the area.
GOING SOON: Rockhampton Regional Council will demolish 212-214 Quay St as part of its exciting plans to revamp the area.

THE "icing on the cake” of the Redeveloped Rockhampton Riverfront is a step closer with council today signing off on preliminary designs for the new art gallery and cultural precinct development.

Proposed designs for the precinct include the construction of a new three-storey art gallery next door to Customs House.

READ: First look as Rocky council unveils new $26m cultural precinct.

READ: The huge new projects set to shape Rockhampton revealed.

It will feature a number of double volume exhibition spaces, retail and café spaces, flexible multi-purpose areas, administration, storage and back of house areas.

Amber Hooker

The precinct includes a new laneway from East St through to Quay St, which is one of the critical design elements providing a clear corridor for the precinct to connect the riverfront with the CBD.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said Rex Pilbeam left the community an amazing art collection and charged future generations with the responsibility of expanding and caring for his legacy.　

"We have decided to locate the new art gallery next door to the Customs House so that tourists and locals alike can get better access to our cultural inheritance,” Cr Strelow said. 　

"To achieve this, council will demolish two existing council-owned buildings at 212 and 214 Quay St that currently occupy the footprint of the new art gallery as well as part of the rear carport of 220 Quay St.

"We have been very fortunate to have some of Australia's best architects join forces to deliver our project.

Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault.
Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault.

"Lindsay and Kerrie Clare, who designed Queensland's award-winning Gallery of Modern Art on Southbank, bring an international reputation and decades of experience to the task of designing the new building with Rex's collection at its heart.

"While the architects looked at ways to re-use the former SGIO building at 212 Quay Street, they found that it would require too many work arounds and compromises and would actually cost more than a new build.”

The early concept designs for level one of the relocated Rockhampton Art Gallery and surrounding cultural precinct in Quay St.
The early concept designs for level one of the relocated Rockhampton Art Gallery and surrounding cultural precinct in Quay St.

Cr Strelow said it took a while for the architects to convince her of the merit of demolition.

"I had thought we could rework the original building but even cutting out some floors didn't solve the fundamental problems,” she said.

"Art lifts are four metres high so retrofitting is difficult, and they tell me that there is more wiring and technology in an art gallery these days than in a modern hospital.”

The new building will be set back from Quay St and is also a few metres further away from Customs House to make sure heritage listed gem has room to shine.

The brief also includes the refurbishment of the Bond Store, the top level of Customs House and the Stables, which are all currently underutilised.

Some of the key projects mapped out within the Quay St cultural precinct.
Some of the key projects mapped out within the Quay St cultural precinct.

This part of the work will be the task of Conrad Gargett Architects, who were responsible for the refurbishment and repurposing of Brisbane's Customs House.　

These national architects will be supported by architect Brian Hooper from Yeppoon.　

Council has also entered into a contract to purchase two buildings in East St that will ultimately be adapted or demolished to create a roofed public marketspace and laneway for access to the back of the new art gallery and easier connection to Kern Arcade car parking.

Last month the State Government allocated $2 million to see the business case developed and design work progressed.

Cr Strelow said council would be sharing information via its website, pop-up stands and Facebook posts to consult as widely as possible during this critical design phase.

