26°
News

Breaking: Cow and calf senselessly shot dead at CQ home

Matty Holdsworth
| 16th Jun 2017 11:19 AM Updated: 11:21 AM
Cattle
Cattle Allan Reinikka ROK160617asaleyar

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are investigating a senseless and appalling act of animal cruelty which left a cow and a weaner dead in a Rockhampton region property.

Using a bow and arrow, and later a firearm, the cow and weaner were wounded first and subsequently killed at the Lake Mary home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify the people responsible for the vile act.

The owner of the two head of cattle stated to police he heard what he believed to be gunshots prior to finding his cattle dead.

 

Lake Mary.
Lake Mary. Contributed

Upon further investigation, he discovered the cow and possibly the weaner had been maimed with the arrows first.

Police are asking for anyone in the Lake Mary or the Hedlow area who may have heard gun shots or observed suspicious vehicles or activity in the area to report the event to Rockhampton MOCS - Rural on 49 323 684 or alternatively to Crime stoppers.

5 shocking cases of animal cruelty in CQ in last year

A FORMER Rockhampton thoroughbred horse trainer has been suspended for a year after a steward saw him 'beating a horse around the head and body with a length of PVC piping' at the Ooralea Racecourse, Mackay on March 7.

It is the harshest penalty for a thoroughbred trainer handed down by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission - the commission that found local trainer Mark Cochrane 'guilty of striking an animal in his care' - since it was formed on July 1, 2016.

BLAIR Causton still has trouble believing what happened on his Thangool property earlier this year.

 

SLAUGHTERED: Blair Causton looks over the scene at his Thangool property.
SLAUGHTERED: Blair Causton looks over the scene at his Thangool property. Contributed

Some time between 3.30pm on Thursday, January 19, and noon the next day, someone entered the property and killed the goats by stabbing them in the neck.

One of the goats was decapitated and its head missing.

IN A sickening act of animal cruelty, the ears of two bovines have been severed off and tied to the gate of a property near Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad are investigating the incident which occurred at Marlborough, north or Rocky.

Preliminary information suggests that around 7pm on September 21 unknown persons have located two cattle belonging to a local property.

RSPCA Mackay is now combing through evidence into sickening suspected chemical attacks on four dogs in Andergrove.

 

Lisa La Spina from Andergrove with her furry family friends Button ,2, Wags, 8, and Bouncer, 9, who have been badly injured in a suspected chemical attack.
Lisa La Spina from Andergrove with her furry family friends Button ,2, Wags, 8, and Bouncer, 9, who have been badly injured in a suspected chemical attack. Luke Mortimer

Andergrove residents Sarah de Silva and Lisa La Spina posted about the November 29 and December 3 incidents, in which their animals backs and paws were badly burnt in separate attacks.

A NUMBER of incidents of livestock being deliberately run over in Central and Central West Queensland has sparked an investigation.

Incidents have been reported on Narbethong and Tumbar Road and the Landsborough Highway, as well as sheep being struck on the Aramac Road, north of Barcaldine.

In one incident an injured animal had to be euthanised by its owner after being left badly injured from what investigators believe was a vehicle strike.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  animal cruelty central queensland cow crime lake mary rockhampton

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Details emerge about tragic death of Yeppoon man in freak accident

Details emerge about tragic death of Yeppoon man in freak...

A 26-year-old man died in a freak accident yesterday.

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda and Travis Hock with baby Lucy on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Life is in 'pretty rad' for Amanda Hock and her expanding family

Rocky teen suffers Hungry Jacks shocker

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

The male had difficulty breathing

Minister leaps to defence of under-fire Yeppoon businesswoman

Yeppoon businesswoman Karla McPhail has found herself under attack from Labor.

Federal Minister attacks Labor for mining position

Local Partners

$450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

Mount Archer's untapped potential is about to be unleashed

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Horror 7-storey fall: 'My whole face was broken'

BIG FALL: After his terrifying experience Martin Broad now shares his story to help others.

CQ man's night of celebration took devastating turn

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

THE 32-year-old pop star revealed to the New York Times what she really thinks of the awards she’s won over the years.

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

Rural 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

House 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

ATTENTION INVESTORS!!

Units 1 and 2/1 Orr Avenue, Kawana 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great investment returns and tenants already secured. This low set, low maintenance brick...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Affordable First Home

331 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Located in the quiet, family friendly suburb of Frenchville this highset home will delight you. Work within your budget and still acquire everything you need...

Spacious Duplex in Great Location!

1/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 3 2 2 $320,000

Enjoy your down time, inspect this spacious duplex and the benefits of living in a low maintenance property. • 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Main has ensuite and walkin...

Low Maintenance Living in Central location!

2/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

If you are buying your first home, or downsizing or investing this property is a great buy. • LOW MAINTENANCE BUILDING AND YARD. • 4 GOOD SIZE UNITS. MAIN BEDROOM...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!