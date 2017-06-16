Breaking: Cow and calf senselessly shot dead at CQ home

POLICE are investigating a senseless and appalling act of animal cruelty which left a cow and a weaner dead in a Rockhampton region property.

Using a bow and arrow, and later a firearm, the cow and weaner were wounded first and subsequently killed at the Lake Mary home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify the people responsible for the vile act.

The owner of the two head of cattle stated to police he heard what he believed to be gunshots prior to finding his cattle dead.

Lake Mary. Contributed

Upon further investigation, he discovered the cow and possibly the weaner had been maimed with the arrows first.

Police are asking for anyone in the Lake Mary or the Hedlow area who may have heard gun shots or observed suspicious vehicles or activity in the area to report the event to Rockhampton MOCS - Rural on 49 323 684 or alternatively to Crime stoppers.

5 shocking cases of animal cruelty in CQ in last year

A FORMER Rockhampton thoroughbred horse trainer has been suspended for a year after a steward saw him 'beating a horse around the head and body with a length of PVC piping' at the Ooralea Racecourse, Mackay on March 7.

It is the harshest penalty for a thoroughbred trainer handed down by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission - the commission that found local trainer Mark Cochrane 'guilty of striking an animal in his care' - since it was formed on July 1, 2016.

BLAIR Causton still has trouble believing what happened on his Thangool property earlier this year.

SLAUGHTERED: Blair Causton looks over the scene at his Thangool property. Contributed

Some time between 3.30pm on Thursday, January 19, and noon the next day, someone entered the property and killed the goats by stabbing them in the neck.

One of the goats was decapitated and its head missing.

IN A sickening act of animal cruelty, the ears of two bovines have been severed off and tied to the gate of a property near Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad are investigating the incident which occurred at Marlborough, north or Rocky.

Preliminary information suggests that around 7pm on September 21 unknown persons have located two cattle belonging to a local property.

RSPCA Mackay is now combing through evidence into sickening suspected chemical attacks on four dogs in Andergrove.

Lisa La Spina from Andergrove with her furry family friends Button ,2, Wags, 8, and Bouncer, 9, who have been badly injured in a suspected chemical attack. Luke Mortimer

Andergrove residents Sarah de Silva and Lisa La Spina posted about the November 29 and December 3 incidents, in which their animals backs and paws were badly burnt in separate attacks.

A NUMBER of incidents of livestock being deliberately run over in Central and Central West Queensland has sparked an investigation.

Incidents have been reported on Narbethong and Tumbar Road and the Landsborough Highway, as well as sheep being struck on the Aramac Road, north of Barcaldine.

In one incident an injured animal had to be euthanised by its owner after being left badly injured from what investigators believe was a vehicle strike.