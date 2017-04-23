CQ boat goes up in flames, threatens shed

A BOAT that is "well-involved" on a Bouldercombe property is threatening a nearby shed.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze that has engulfed a "significant part" of the 5m boat before it spreads, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

WELL-INVOLVED: A boat has caught alight on a Bouldercombe property. Google Maps

Two fire crews were called to a shed fire at the property on Aremby Rd but have found that it is still contained to the boat.

"At the moment, out crews are working to extinguish the fire," the QFES spokesman said.

"The shed hasn't caught alight. It is just contained to the boat. Potentially a significant part of the boat is alight."

Google Maps shows structures on the property are surround by bushland and are a considerable distance from the road.

More to come