Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

BREAKING: CQ Capras’ head coach resigns

Pam McKay
11th Jan 2021 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The CQ Capras are on the hunt for a new head coach following the resignation of David Faiumu.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon, with CEO Peter White paying tribute to Faiumu and the contribution he had made to the club.

“David has been an integral part of the CQ Capras during the past three years, initially as an assistant Intrust Super Cup coach and over the past two years as head coach,” White said.

“David brought a positive culture, strong work ethic and high level of coaching expertise to the head coach role. The players and our club have benefited from these attributes.

“We respect David’s decision; however, we also look forward to his continued association with the Capras in the future.

“I know I speak on behalf of the board and staff when I say that he will be missed.”

Faiumu said his time at the Capras had been a “memorable experience with some lifelong relationships being forged”.

“I would like to thank my family, board, Capras staff, volunteers, sponsors, supporters, community groups and in particular the playing group for their unwavering support and for making my time here at the Capras an enjoyable experience,” he said.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead the CQ Capras. I wish the club well and every success into the future.”

Recruitment for a new head coach is under way, with an announcement expected soon.

cq capras david faiumu head coach intrust super cup peter white rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Nth Rocky house destroyed by fire

        Premium Content DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Nth Rocky house destroyed by fire

        News UPDATE: Four children and one adult have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

        PHOTOS: Firies attack blaze as Rocky home burns

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Firies attack blaze as Rocky home burns

        News Smoke covered the suburb as fire fighters worked to extinguish the fire.

        Ammunition, drug utensils seized during police raid

        Premium Content Ammunition, drug utensils seized during police raid

        Crime Two people faced court after the search of a home in Park Avenue uncovered a number...

        Leaders beaten in penultimate round of pennants

        Premium Content Leaders beaten in penultimate round of pennants

        Golf Last round of matches will determine finalists in four-way interclub...