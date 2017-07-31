26°
News

'Legalised theft': Workers devastated by mine collapse

Tegan Annett
| 31st Jul 2017 4:29 PM Updated: 7:03 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 7pm:

AFTER months of uncertainty an embattled central Queensland miner and part-owner of Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal was placed into liquidation today.

Administrators PPB Advisory confirmed this afternoon creditors voted that all five companies in the Caledon Coal Group (Caledon Coal Pty Ltd, CC Pty Ltd, Guangdong Rising (Australia) Pty Ltd, Blackwater Coal Pty Ltd and Bowen Basin Pastoral Company) be placed in liquidation.

RELATED |

'Forgotten': Injured CQ miners in rehab left in painful limbo

But the decision gave no reassurance to former underground coal mine Cook Colliery workers, still expected to receive 52 cents in the dollar of their entitlements.

Caledon Coal Group, owned by Chinese-state entity Guangdong Rising Asset Management (GRAM), was placed in administration earlier this year with a debt of about $4 billion.

It owes employees $22 million and WICET more than $24 million.

Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union representative Glenn Power described the outcome as "pretty devastating" for the more-than 200 workers who lost their jobs at the Cook Colliery mine.

LISTEN |

 

 

The district vice-president of the mining and energy division said their pleas for the blue collar workers to receive their full entitlements remained unsuccessful.

Meanwhile the liquidation places the five remaining miner owners of Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal in a tougher position as they struggle to repay almost $4 billion to 19 lenders.

Still "on edge" and "worked up" five hours after yesterday's creditors meeting, Mr Power said GRAM's behaviour proved the need for urgent change to Australia's industrial laws.

"Someone at today's meeting described it as legalised theft, and that's exactly what it is," he said.

The Cook Colliery longwall was damaged during a flooding event.
The Cook Colliery longwall was damaged during a flooding event. Contributed

"It's absolutely appalling that we can live in a country that allows foreign companies to do this.

"Meanwhile these foreign companies just waddle off, away they go offshore and they're untouched, they're unscathed."

The union representative who has attended most creditors meetings said there was an hour-long discussion before it was decided to liquidate all five companies.

He said it could take six weeks or longer for workers to receive financial entitlements.

PPB Advisory is negotiating with potential buyers, but to date have been unsuccessful, with eight "highly conditional" offers made. The July 20 creditors report said there was interest from Glencore in the Cook Colliery mining sub-lease.

Earlier 4.30pm:

CALEDON Coal, the owner of Cook Colliery mine and a part-owner of Wiggins Island Coal Export terminal was placed into liquidation today.

Administrators PPB Advisory confirmed this afternoon that all five companies in the Caledon Coal Group (Caledon Coal Pty Ltd), CC Pty Ltd, Guangdong Rising (Australia) Pty Ltd, Blackwater Coal Pty Ltd and Bowen Basin Pastoral Company) were placed into liquidation.

RELATED |

Millions claimed from collapsed miner, WICET co-owner

Liquidation possible for struggling CQ coal miner

The Cook Colliery mine owner and Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal part-owner was placed into administration earlier this year with a debt of about $4billion.

Two of the main reasons for the administration were the significant water damage to the mine's longwall on March 7 and ongoing payments for its share in owning WICET.

A request for a 45-day extension earlier this month for the next meeting was rejected by creditors.

The last meeting was due on July 17 but instead it was adjourned until this morning.

Administrators PPB Advisory recommended placing the company in liquidation.

Caledon Coal owes its employees $22million and WICET more than $24million, according to the report.

There are concerns WICET and its miner owners are unable to repay nearly $4 billion to 19 lenders under the original contract.

The company's failure forced 180 workers into redundancy from the Cook Colliery mine.

A creditor's report said Caledon workers - believed to be senior management - would receive their full entitlements and Cook Colliery workers would receive 52c in the dollar.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  breaking caledon coal cook colliery editors picks wicet

Man's Rocky prison release causes heartache for CQ family

Man's Rocky prison release causes heartache for CQ family

He's getting out and they still don't know where their son's body is.

Rocky peace activist wants $25K for new hip, can you help?

Peace protester Graeme Dunstan is back in Rockhampton to oppose Exercise Talisman Saber.

Nomad says he lives in 'material poverty' and can't afford surgery

Much-loved Rocky priest loses 10-week cancer battle

The Central Queensland community mourns the loss of Father Chris Schick, who passed away last night, Sunday, July 31, 2017.

'Rockhampton mourns the loss of one of their young priests': Bishop

Adani project won't be last for Galilee coal basin

Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Adani.

Massive Adani project won't be the last for the Galilee coal basin

Local Partners

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

THE Road Boss Rally has raised an astonishing $264,321 for online not-for-profit GIVIT and delivered $11,000 worth of items to charities and community groups.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Fly-in traineeships ad has Brunker outraged

Mike Brunker wants mining families to have a choice.

Traineeships available for mine but there is a catch

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight when one contestant loses all of his clothes during a challenge — but just keeps on going.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Low-set Brick Home only a Short Walk to the Shops

34 Arthur Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 1 $238,000

This lovely low-set brick home is located in a quiet street in Gracemere and only a few minutes' walk to the Shops on Lawrie Street, The Gracemere Primary School...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

THIRD OF AN ACRE

5 Oceana Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM THIS 1,365M2 BLOCK OVER LOOKING YEPPOON AND BEACHES. FROM ... $269,000

SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM THIS 1,365M2 BLOCK OVER LOOKING YEPPOON AND BEACHES. FROM ONE OF YEPPOON’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS LOCATIONS ONLY MINUTES TO ROSSLYN BAY HARBOUR.

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Sold

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Panoramic Views and Luxury Living

27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill 4703

House 5 4 3 1,950,000.00

Expect to be enchanted from the moment you step inside this sleek and spacious residence boasting breathtaking views of the Keppel Islands and Rosslyn Bay Harbour!

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $570,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

Paradise Found!!

9 Clinton Road, Cawarral 4702

3 1 3 $355,000

Positioned only 10 minutes from Emu Park Beaches & 25 minutes drive to Rockhampton this property is truly one of a kind. Surrounded by lush mature gardens and two...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market