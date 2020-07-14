Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
A Central Queensland police office has been stood down from official duties following two serious allegations.
Crime

CQ cop stood down over serious allegations

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG police officer from Queensland's Central Region has this week been stood down from official duties following a series of serious allegations.

The 29-year-old male constable is reportedly subject to investigation after he allegedly gained unauthorised access to confidential information.

He is further suspected of committing alleged acts of domestic violence against a person, though it is unclear whether both allegations are linked.

Queensland Police this morning released a statement regarding the officer's alleged abuse of power.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct."

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The officer has since been tasked to perform non-operational duties while investigations are underway.

It is unclear which part of the region the accused officer is currently stationed at.

police misconduct qps crime prevention
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family’s terrifying close call in near-sinking at GKI

        premium_icon Family’s terrifying close call in near-sinking at GKI

        News One vessel came close to sinking with a number of people trapped on board.

        Free parking for caravaners could be on cards at Cap Coast

        premium_icon Free parking for caravaners could be on cards at Cap Coast

        Travel Other free parking sites closer to Rocky are also being looked at.

        KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs woman in neck

        premium_icon KNIFE ATTACK: CQ girl allegedly stabs woman in neck

        News Police are investigating after a woman sustained a stab wound to the neck last...

        Tradie sacked after 123km/h snake battle

        Tradie sacked after 123km/h snake battle

        Offbeat He was pulled over for driving 123km/h while fighting off a snake