BREAKING: CQ crash blocks Dawson Highway

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has raced to the scene of a crash on the Dawson Highway near Calliope.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

EMERGENCY services have now arrived at the scene of a two vehicle collision near Calliope.

A Queensland Police spokesperson was unable to provide a precise location but said the incident took place on Dawson Highway, 45km west of Gladstone.

The highway is blocked in both directions.

Queensland Ambulance reported it was a "head on collision” with "excessive damage” with "the rescue helicopter landing at the scene now”.

Initial reports suggested the occupants were able to remove themselves from the vehicles and were being treated for minor injuries.

Emergency services confirmed they were able to render gas cylinders, jerry cans and fire arms in the vehicles secure.

More updates to follow.