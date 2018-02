UPDATE: Clarke Creek car sinking car has been retrieved

UPDATE 10.10AM: EMERGENCY services on route to a car caught in floodwater at Clarke Creek have been stood down. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson advised "a property owner got the vehicle out." Queensland Ambulance Service were advised they were no longer required.

EMERGENCY services are on route to a car which is believed to be caught in floodwater at Clarke Creek.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to May Downs Rd at 9.10am to a report of a vehicle sinking.

Initial reports suggest one person could be in the vehicle.

Three QFES vehicles are on route with Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service.

This is a developing situation, more to come.