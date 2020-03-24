Menu
The North Rockhampton Golf Course has closed until further notice following a directive from Golf Queensland. Picture: File
BREAKING: CQ golf course closed by COVID-19 ruling

Pam McKay
24th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
GOLF: North Rockhamptom Golf Course is closed until further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A club newsletter sent to members said Golf Queensland had directed that the club as well as the course must close.

“We will not overreact and will do everything possible to ensure any decision is in the best interest of our club; however we are bound to follow Government edicts and rules,” the newsletter said.

“There will be no further golf permitted on the course. Course closed until further notice.

“Golf Queensland and Golf Australia are to make representation to government to have golf courses re-opened as soon as possible.”

Volunteers and green staff are permitted to work on the course.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking more clarity on the ruling.

