Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPENDED: Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015.
SUSPENDED: Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Kevin Farmer
Crime

BREAKING: CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Andrew Thorpe
by
23rd Mar 2018 1:55 PM

A Central Queensland-based police officer has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service pending his coming dismissal in August due to misconduct findings.

The officer, a 37-year-old constable, was found by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday to have dishonestly obtained property and been untruthful during disciplinary interviews.

The tribunal ordered he be dismissed at the end of August.

Queensland Police released a statement this afternoon saying the officer would remain suspended until that date "to ensure the proper discharge of the prescribed responsibilities of the Queensland Police Service".

Information about the Queensland Police Service Integrity framework can be found here.

Information about compliments and complaints can be found here.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Related Items

misconduct police misconduct queensland civil and administrative tribunal queensland police service
Gladstone Observer
'It was worth fighting for': CQ mine's $87M dream dashed

'It was worth fighting for': CQ mine's $87M dream dashed

News CARBINE Resources had come closer than any other to re-opening the Mount Morgan Gold Mine, but their announcement today has left the town in shock.

  • 23rd Mar 2018 2:21 PM
Rockhampton's Queen's Baton Relay celebration relocated

Rockhampton's Queen's Baton Relay celebration relocated

Sport Predicted wet weather prompts venue change for free community event

Tickets for Beef Australia 2018 selling out fast

Tickets for Beef Australia 2018 selling out fast

News Week one into ticket sales and some events are already sold out

  • 23rd Mar 2018 2:00 PM
MAP: 130 open homes across Rockhampton and Gracemere

MAP: 130 open homes across Rockhampton and Gracemere

News Are you looking to buy a house? We've mapped out 130 properties

Local Partners