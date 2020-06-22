Menu
GAME ON: The CQ Premier League will kick off on July 11 but without Clinton, which was withdrawn due to challenges presented by COVID-19. Picture: File.
GAME ON: The CQ Premier League will kick off on July 11 but without Clinton, which was withdrawn due to challenges presented by COVID-19. Picture: File.
Sport

BREAKING: CQ Premier League to start with one less team

Pam McKay
22nd Jun 2020 1:30 PM
FOOTBALL: The round-ball game will be played this year, with Football Central Queensland today revealing plans for the region’s junior and senior competitions.

The CQ Premier League will kick off on July 11 but with one less team after Clinton withdrew because of challenges presented by COVID-19.

The six remaining teams - five from Rockhampton and one from Gladstone - will play three rounds before a finals series that will conclude on November 7.

Clinton will join Gladstone’s local competition for the remainder of the season, with the intention of returning to the CQPL next year.

Rockhampton and Gladstone’s senior seasons will start on the weekend of July 10 with juniors to start a week later.

Biloela, Longreach, Central Highlands and Capricorn Coast will restart their junior seasons from July 18.

Football CQ operations manager Kerry Gray said that after consulting with clubs over the past two weeks, it was great to be able to announce the revised season.

“The clubs in each region have developed varying season lengths and timeframes that work best within their community to accommodate the remainder of the season,” she said.

“This requires an additional workload on our dedicated club volunteers to ensure we adhere to the COVID Safe measures and social distancing guidelines provided by Football Queensland.

“We would like to thank these volunteers for taking on this challenge and providing the opportunity for football to proceed this year.

“It has been fantastic to see clubs getting back into training over the last few weeks and it will be an even better feeling once the season kicks off again.”

