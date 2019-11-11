Menu
ROLLOVER: CQ Rescue helicopter is being tasked to attend. Generic image used.
BREAKING: CQ Rescue chopper tasked to St Lawrence rollover

Melanie Whiting
11th Nov 2019 1:32 PM
UPDATE 2PM: Emergency services are still at the scene of a vehicle rollover on the Bruce Highway near St Lawrence.

A man in his 20s is being treated for abrasions and a minor hand injury.

Paramedics are still assessing the other two patients, believed to be a man and a woman.

The CQ Rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene.   

INITIAL 1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are attending a vehicle rollover in St Lawrence.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the incident occurred about 12.30pm on the Bruce Highway.

The spokeswoman said there were multiple patients and the CQ Rescue helicopter was being tasked to attend.

More to come.

