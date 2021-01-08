BREAKING: CQ travellers to COVID hotspots must isolate

Brittany Lauga MP went live on a Facebook video around 9am to update CQ residents about travel restrictions and isolation requirements.

A hotel quarantine worker in Brisbane has tested positive to the mutant UK COVID-19 strain, which is about 70 per cent more contagious than the “normal” strain.

From 6pm Friday until 6pm Monday, people in Brisbane, Ipswich, Redlands, Logan and Moreton must stay home unless for exercise, shopping for essential supplies or essential work.

She said CQ residents who had travelled to the five “mutant” COVID hotspots would be “indirectly” affected.

Anyone who has visited Brisbane since January 2 will be required to quaratine at home for three days.

She released no details about how that would be enforced.

Ms Lauga also said she was working on a solution to get Central Queenslanders who were already in those areas home.

