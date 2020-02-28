BREAKING: CQ’s severe storm warning with possible hail

STORM THREATENS: More storm photos like this recent one taken by Yeppoon’s Grace Fitzgerald are expected to be captured after a storm warning was issued for the region this afternoon.

4.10PM: CAPRICORNIA residents should begin making preparations for the impact of a severe thunderstorm after a warning was issued at 3.42pm by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, large hailstones and flash flooding were expected to hit parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

“Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Rockhampton, Maryborough, Biloela, Calliope and Mount Morgan,” warned the Bureau of Meteorology.

WET WEATHER: The latest radar image shows a storm cell tracking north towards Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

FORECAST: The rainfall forecast for Friday shows light falls expected along the east coast of Queensland.

More to follow.