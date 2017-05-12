BREAKING: CQUni rushes to clean up student mess

CQUniversity has responded to claims by Diploma of Nursing students they were being prevented from completing their course due to administrative issues.

CQUNIVERSITY is rushing to clean up the mess left by administrative issues which students claim are preventing them completing their course.

The Morning Bulletin was contacted by two Diploma of Nursing students yesterday who alleged their cohort had been given just 27 days to complete mandatory checks for industry placement which had an almost two month backlog.

An email from an industry placement co-ordinator within the School of Nursing sent on May 5, told students they would be marked 'not competent' for courses they had already passed in the past 12 months because the mandatory checks weren't completed in the required time.

One student claimed they were required to obtain a blue card, with a seven-week backlog, and a Federal Police Check, with a four-week backlog, in under a month.

In a brief statement, CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said a dedicated team was working with each student to ensure a "satisfactory outcome for those involved”.

"CQUniversity is aware of the issues being faced by a small number of Diploma of Nursing students, due to delays they have experienced in acquiring mandatory safety and police checks and/or immunisations, in time to complete their clinical placements,” Prof Bowman said.

"We are aware of the backlog time frames for the relevant external authorities responsible for delivering these checks and we are currently working directly with the small number of affected students, on a case-by-case basis, to bring about a solution to this issue and help them find a suitable placement opportunity.”

CQUniversity has advised most cases should be resolved early next week.

More updates to come from The Morning Bulletin next week.