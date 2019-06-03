BREAKING: Cr Rose Swadling announces retirement

Patricia Leisha, Amy Lester, James White, Rose Swadling, Carol Willie, June Hornung, Millie Ahman, Esme Wesser, Nicky Hatfield and David Thompson at the Murri Binda Statement.

Patricia Leisha, Amy Lester, James White, Rose Swadling, Carol Willie, June Hornung, Millie Ahman, Esme Wesser, Nicky Hatfield and David Thompson at the Murri Binda Statement. Jann Houley

UPDATE 11.30AM: AS news broke this morning of Cr Swadling's retirement next year, messages from well-wishers began flooding in.

When asked about her time in Council, Ms Swadling said she was humbled to have worked within the local community to bring about change.

"I've never been one for recognition; I think of myself as a quiet achiever," she said.

INITIAL: ROCKHAMPTON Regional Councillor Rose Swadling confirmed this morning she will retire from council in March 2020, at the end of her current term.

Cr Swadling said she felt very emotional after members of the local indigenous communities spoke her praise during the signing of the Murri Binda Statement of Cooperation at the Boathouse restaurant.

Thalep Ahmat, CEO of Bidgerdii Community Health Service, said Cr Swadling had been involved in indigenous events for many years.

Rockhampton City Council inauguration of mayor Jim McRae: l-r back Jim Rundle (deputy mayour), Jim Webber, Rose Swadling, John Pearson, Greg Belz, Del Bunt, Vicky Bastin-Byrne and Margaret Strelow. front- Rob Noble (CEO), Jim McRae (mayor) and Toni Hansen. Blast from the Past. Photo The Morning Bulletin Archives The Morning Bulletin Archives

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for all your support of our community over forty-eight years," he said.

"We hope you remain in contact with us after you step down from council."

Cr Swadling, who worked with the Red Cross prior to joining council, was elected 26 years ago.

She has worked with representatives from five indigenous health services towards the Statement, which empowers mental health and addiction health professional to adopt a more cooperative approach to healing.