BREAKING: Crash at one of Rocky’s busiest intersections

TRAFFIC CRASH: QAS are responding to a two vehicle crash near Stockland Shopping Centre in North Rockhampton.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash at the busy intersection of Moores Creek Rd and Yaamba Rd, in North Rockhampton.

The crash was reported to authorities around 5.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance which just happened to be driving past the crash scene was able to render assistance.

A female driver from one of the vehicles suffered an arm injury which required hospitalisation.

Two females from the other vehicle refused transport to hospital.

Traffic direction is in place around the crash scene.

At 6.10pm, QFES confirmed that both vehicles had been removed from the roadway and the scene had been left in the hands of police.