BREAKING: Crash blocks lane of Rocky's largest roundabout

ROUNDABOUT PRANG: Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the Yeppen Roundabout. Google Maps

A LANE is currently blocked after a crash on Rockhampton's largest roundabout at Yeppen.

Queensland Police said they were called to a two vehicle crash just before 1.30pm at the roundabout which sits at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Capricorn Highway in Fairy Bower, South Rockhampton.

MAP: One lane of the Yeppen Roundabout in South Rockhampton was blocked. Google Maps

A spokesperson said the outbound lane was blocked by a vehicle and another vehicle was located to the side of the roundabout.

A man reportedly had a "not too serious” arm injury.

Queensland Ambulance attended the scene and were told they were not required to transport any patients.