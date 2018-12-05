BREAKING: Crash blocks lane of Rocky's largest roundabout
A LANE is currently blocked after a crash on Rockhampton's largest roundabout at Yeppen.
Queensland Police said they were called to a two vehicle crash just before 1.30pm at the roundabout which sits at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Capricorn Highway in Fairy Bower, South Rockhampton.
A spokesperson said the outbound lane was blocked by a vehicle and another vehicle was located to the side of the roundabout.
A man reportedly had a "not too serious” arm injury.
Queensland Ambulance attended the scene and were told they were not required to transport any patients.