BERSERKER CRASH: Two vehicles were involved in a collision at the corner of High and Berserker Streets.
Breaking

BREAKING: Crash blocks road at key North Rocky intersection

Leighton Smith
by
14th Jun 2018 8:49 AM

A TWO vehicle crash at the busy intersection in Berserker has blocked the intersection.

Queensland Police Media have confirmed that the incident occurred at the corner of Berserker St and High St at approximately 8:15am.

QPS said the vehicle's occupants were out of their vehicles and there were no injuries as a consequence of the crash.

BERSERKER COLLISION: Crash victim being assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service.
In addition to Police, Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and a tow truck are working to clear the scene and make it safe.

They didn't expect it to take long to clear the intersection but authorities advised motorists to seek alternative travel routes.

