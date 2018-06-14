BREAKING: Crash blocks road at key North Rocky intersection
A TWO vehicle crash at the busy intersection in Berserker has blocked the intersection.
Queensland Police Media have confirmed that the incident occurred at the corner of Berserker St and High St at approximately 8:15am.
QPS said the vehicle's occupants were out of their vehicles and there were no injuries as a consequence of the crash.
In addition to Police, Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and a tow truck are working to clear the scene and make it safe.
They didn't expect it to take long to clear the intersection but authorities advised motorists to seek alternative travel routes.