BREAKING: Crash near Bouldercombe claims Rocky man's life

FATAL ACCIDENT: QAS responded to a motorbike crash this morning on Four Mile Road.

FATAL ACCIDENT: QAS responded to a motorbike crash this morning on Four Mile Road. Contributed

QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed a motorbike rider died after a serious crash near Bouldercombe this morning.

Police believe that around 7.30am, a 32-year-old male was travelling down Four Mile Road before losing control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree.

The Four Mile Road is located west of Rockhampton, between Gracemere, Kabra and Bouldercombe.

FATAL CRASH: A motorbike rider lost his life on Four Mile Rd near Bouldercombe this morning. Google Maps

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed they weren't required to transport the crash victim.

The rider, from Berserker, was declared deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Four Mile Road has since reopened after being closed for several hours.

If you have any information for police regarding the incident, contact Policelink on 131 444.