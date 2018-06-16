Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL ACCIDENT: QAS responded to a motorbike crash this morning on Four Mile Road.
FATAL ACCIDENT: QAS responded to a motorbike crash this morning on Four Mile Road. Contributed
Breaking

BREAKING: Crash near Bouldercombe claims Rocky man's life

Leighton Smith
by
16th Jun 2018 1:06 PM

QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed a motorbike rider died after a serious crash near Bouldercombe this morning.

Police believe that around 7.30am, a 32-year-old male was travelling down Four Mile Road before losing control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree.

The Four Mile Road is located west of Rockhampton, between Gracemere, Kabra and Bouldercombe.

FATAL CRASH: A motorbike rider lost his life on Four Mile Rd near Bouldercombe this morning.
FATAL CRASH: A motorbike rider lost his life on Four Mile Rd near Bouldercombe this morning. Google Maps

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed they weren't required to transport the crash victim.

The rider, from Berserker, was declared deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Four Mile Road has since reopened after being closed for several hours.

If you have any information for police regarding the incident, contact Policelink on 131 444.

bouldercombe four mile road gracemere kabra serious crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Metro Builders liquidator to visit Rocky chasing $1.7m debt

    Metro Builders liquidator to visit Rocky chasing $1.7m debt

    News The business folded last Friday with 24 homes under construction.

    'ONGOING FEUD': Police reveal more details on stabbing

    'ONGOING FEUD': Police reveal more details on stabbing

    Crime 17-year-old charged with attempted murder

    Twist in mysterious cliff deaths

    Twist in mysterious cliff deaths

    Health Dark history of beautiful spot where hundreds have died

    Rocky Mayor's desk: Big projects revealed in council budget

    premium_icon Rocky Mayor's desk: Big projects revealed in council budget

    Council News Previewing Council's budget for art gallery, levee, Kershaw and more

    • 16th Jun 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners