Emergency services were called to a crash about 20km north of Mount Larcom. Bev Lacey

3.15PM: A VEHICLE has come off the Bruce Highway and crashed south of Rockhampton.

Emergency services report the single-vehicle incident happened 20km north of Mount Larcom about 2.40pm.

One person was reportedly out of the vehicle with minor to no injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the crash did not cause any obstruction to traffic.

They report the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is not required, and there is no ignition leakage on the road