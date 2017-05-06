BREAKING: House outside Biloela "gutted" by fire

11:14am: A HOUSE on Meissners Rd between Biloela and Prospect has been completely destroyed by fire.

About 16 firefighters from the Biloela and Thangool fire stations attended the blaze in four fire trucks and a QFES utility.

The house, which is on a rural property, was fully engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived.

A Banana Shire Council water truck was called in to supplement the fire crews.

Police, ambulance and Ergon Energy personnel also attended.

Biloela fire station Captain Darryl Cullen said the blaze had been extinguished but the house was still emitting a huge amount of smoke, which firefighters were currently working to reduce.

He said the house had been "completely gutted" by the fire.

GUTTED: The home on Meissners Rd was fully ablaze by the time fire crews arrived (approximate location). Google Maps

10:34am: FIREFIGHTERS are battling a house fire at Prospect, just south-west of Biloela.

Four fire trucks and a fifth QFES utility vehicle are on the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have confirmed one house is fully ablaze.

Updates to follow