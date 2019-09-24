BREAKING: Crews extinguish Depot Hill house blaze

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Arthur St, Depot Hill.

9.50AM: THE house fire at a home in Arthur St has been extinguished by Queensland Fire and Emergency Crews.

Three units were called to the home and when they arrived they found smoke coming from the rear of the home.

It tooks the crews around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Two crews remain at the scene and continue to monitor for hotspots and clear the smoke.

9.20AM: FIRE crews are at the scene of a house fire in Depot Hill this morning.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 9am after receiving calls reporting a fire in the rear bedroom of the house.

It is believed no one is in the home.

Emergency services are going to be creating a roadblock on Campbell St so traffic can’t get into the street.

Three fire crews are on the scene now.

Smoke is coming from house, but no flames can be seen.

People are gathered around at a nearby intersection.

Multiple police and police an ambulance crews are on scene.

Police blocking of access into Arthur St.