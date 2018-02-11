BREAKING: Crews on way to Capricorn Coast fire

UPDATE 2.10PM: THE BUSH fire on Scented Gum Rd, near New Zealand Gully Road has spread to Sleipner Rd.

It is understood a spot fire has spread across the bush.

Rural fire crews are working hard to control the blaze.

Four crews at the scene and two are on their way.

UPDATE 1:45PM: RURAL fire crews from Keppel Sands, Nankin and Cawarrel are on their way to a fire in Mount Chalmers.

The fire has broken out on Scented Gum Road, near New Zealand Gully Road.

The bushland is on the edge of Mount Archer National Park.

It is understood about half a dozen homes and properties are under threat.

1.30PM: A NUMBER of rural fire brigades are on their way to a bush fire near Mount Chalmers.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two rural brigade were on their way to the scene and one urban crew.

It is understood at least one property is under threat.

More to come.