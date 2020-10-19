BREAKING: Crews race to rollover on Marlborough stretch

EMERGENCY crews are on their way north of Rockhampton after a vehicle rolled on the Bruce Highway.

The crash occurred 10km north of St Lawrence around 6am.

Police crews were yet to arrive at the scene to confirm whether the road was blocked. Queensland Ambulance paramedics are assessing two patients.

A male in his 20s has suffered a shoulder injury and a male in his 60s received a head laceration.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to follow.