Crash
BREAKING: Crews respond to shopping centre crash

kaitlyn smith
4th Dec 2020 1:53 PM
POLICE have encountered a two-vehicle traffic collision outside of Stockland Shopping Centre at North Rockhampton.

It is believed the officers came across the incident at High St, Berserker around 1.10pm.

One of the vehicles reportedly ran a red light prior to the crash.

Both vehicles have reportedly sustained some minor damage.

It is unclear whether anyone has been badly injured.

One vehicle is reported to have partially blocked a lane.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.

More to come.

