Firefighters responded to a car reportedly on fire, just east of Rockhampton. Photo: file photo.
BREAKING: Crews rush to ‘vehicle fire’ near Cap Coast

kaitlyn smith
19th Nov 2020 3:56 PM
FIRE crews are this afternoon tending to a vehicle which reportedly caught alight, east of Rockhampton.

The vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Rav 4, was located broken down on Yeppoon Rd at Mulara around 4.45pm.

It is understood concerned passers-by phoned emergency services claiming to have witnessed flames coming from underneath the vehicle.

However, it has since been confirmed the vehicle is not on fire at this time.

It is unclear if the car has sustained any damaged from the supposed fire.

The driver was reportedly also located at the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

QPS and QFES are currently in attendance.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

