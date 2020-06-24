Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba. Rob Williams
News

UPDATE: Baby in critical condition sparks investigation

Paige Ashby
by
24th Jun 2020 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Ipswich Child Protection Detectives are investigating after a 5-month-old baby boy was located in a critical condition at an address in Bundamba, yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene at 3.30pm after the child was reported to have suffered a medical episode.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson confirmed a crime scene had been established and police investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: POLICE established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba, this morning.

Neighbours told The Queensland Times they were confused and concerned after detectives were door knocking nearby homes at about 8:30 this morning.

"This morning there were about six (police) cars," one woman said.

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba. Rob Williams

She said the people who lived at the property "seem like a nice couple"

"I just don't know what's happened," she said. 

It's understood two ambulances were at the same property yesterday afternoon.

More to come…

More Stories

breaking news bundamba crime queensland police service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cheap and sneaky’ CQ pollies’ Facebook exchange gets heated

        premium_icon ‘Cheap and sneaky’ CQ pollies’ Facebook exchange gets heated

        News Things kicked off this morning in an online exchange between Rockhampton Mayor and MP

        • 24th Jun 2020 3:12 PM
        • 2 catswhiskers
        The Royal Flying doctors’ high tech COVID-19 prep

        premium_icon The Royal Flying doctors’ high tech COVID-19 prep

        News The Royal Flying Doctors are appealing for donations to fund new high tech training...

        Patients cheered him on while he ran for his bride

        premium_icon Patients cheered him on while he ran for his bride

        News We look back at one pair’s classic love story as CQ woman marks her 99th...

        Chase the winter blues away this school holiday

        premium_icon Chase the winter blues away this school holiday

        Life Get outside and experience what the Rocky region has to offer this school holidays.