BREAKING: 11.15am. Police are responding to reports of a customer smashing up furniture in the Telstra Shop at Stockland Rockhampton.

The initial report was for police assistance due to a "customer disturbance”.

Further reports from the scene suggest some staff were locked in the back of the store.

The alleged offender was described as being possibly New Zealand nationality with a moustache and wearing a red checked shirt.

It's not known what sparked the disturbance.

More to follow.