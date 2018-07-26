Menu
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

BREAKING: Cyclist critical, Bruce Hwy closed after incident

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Jul 2018 10:26 AM

PARAMEDICS are treating a cyclist in a critical conditional after an incident north of Rockhampton this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report crews were called to Yaamba Rd in Glenlee around 9.20am to an incident between a car and bicycle around.

A spokesperson from QAS said it was still unclear whether the cyclist was struck by the vehicle or whether they suffered a medical condition.

Paramedics were currently on scene treating the patient who was in a critical condition.

Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a statement saying the Bruce Highway was blocked at Dawson Rd.

More to come.

bruce hwy bruce hwy crash paramedics rockhampton crash tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

