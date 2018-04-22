BREAKING: Cyclist hit by car in North Rockhampton

COLLISION: A cyclist and vehicle have collided on the corner of High and Musgrave Streets.

COLLISION: A cyclist and vehicle have collided on the corner of High and Musgrave Streets. Google Streetview

3:45pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident where a cyclist was hit by car in North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm outside the Shell Service Station on the corner of High St and Musgrave St, Berserker, near Stockland.

The victim was believed to be a 20-year-old male who was reportedly conscious and breathing, suffering from abrasions, lacerations and bruising.

The driver is believed to be a 21-year-old female.

More to follow.