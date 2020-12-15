Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. FILE PHOTO
BREAKING: Cyclist ‘not alert’ after coming off bike

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
A CYCLIST is reportedly “not alert” after coming off her bike at the highway on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service received reports of a bicycle incident at the corner of the Scenic Hwy and Matthew Flinders Dr, Lammermoor, at 7.55am.

It is understood a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was “conscious but not alert”.

An off-duty Queensland Police Service officer is reportedly at the scene.

Paramedics have also arrived at the scene.

More to come.

