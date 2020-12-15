BREAKING: Cyclist ‘not alert’ after coming off bike
A CYCLIST is reportedly “not alert” after coming off her bike at the highway on the Capricorn Coast.
Queensland Ambulance Service received reports of a bicycle incident at the corner of the Scenic Hwy and Matthew Flinders Dr, Lammermoor, at 7.55am.
It is understood a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was “conscious but not alert”.
An off-duty Queensland Police Service officer is reportedly at the scene.
Paramedics have also arrived at the scene.
More to come.