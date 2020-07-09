BREAKING: Cyclist struck by car in after-dark crash

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car this evening.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car this evening.

A FEMALE cyclist has this evening been hit by a vehicle on a busy Frenchville Rd.

It is understood the woman was riding east on Kerrigan St around 6.15pm before the collision occurred.

Witnesses at the scene reported the cyclist to be both conscious and breathing before paramedics arrived.

QPS, QFES and QAS all attended the scene a little before 6.30pm.

The vehicle involved was reportedly damaged, requiring a tow truck to remove it from the road.

Paramedics have since transported the woman to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

However, the extent of her injuries are for now unknown.

More to come.