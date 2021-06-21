BREAKING: Damage after car rolls into Rocky property

A car has rolled away and damaged part of a Rockhampton property after the driver left without putting the park brake on.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the vehicle rolled down a driveway and knocked through a panel of fencing at 7.15pm on Monday, June 21.

Thankfully, there was no damage to the actual house and nobody was injured.

The incident happened at Haynes Street at Park Avenue, North Rockhampton after the park brake wasn’t applied.

The spokesman said the car owner and property owner are exchanging details.