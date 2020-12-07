Menu
BREAKING: Damaged vehicle blocks North Rocky road

kaitlyn smith
7th Dec 2020 12:48 PM
ONE vehicle is reportedly obstructing part of busy North Rockhampton street following a two-vehicle collision this afternoon.

The traffic crash took place on Dean St at Frenchville around 12.40pm Monday afternoon.

Both parties involved are believed to have self-extricated from their vehicles.

However, it is unclear whether any injuries have been sustained.

It is understood one of the vehicles has since been towed from the scene.

Cirucmstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Police are currently on scene managing traffic through the area.

QAS and QFES are also attending the scene.

More to come.

