BREAKING: Day of heartbreak as Rocky owner closes 4 stores

EVERY WORKER at two Rockhampton and two Gladstone Brumby's stores has received a letter out of the blue informing them they no longer have a job.

The Morning Bulletin has obtained a copy of the heart wrenching letter owners Andrew and Felicity Davis sent to their employees at Brumby's stores including Stockland Rockhampton, Northside Plaza, Gladstone Valley, and Kin Kora Gladstone, explaining why they closed today.

No other stores are closing, including the Brumby's at Parkhurst and Allenstown.

The pair said the stores would close immediately without opening after the Easter break.

They said they were "left with no alternative … but to put the company into liquidation" after a year of watching their business decline.

SHOCK CLOSURE: Workers at four Brumby's stores in Rockhampton and Gladstone recieved this email.

They said despite pouring their personal money into their businesses, rising electricity costs and rent had made it too difficult.

"It has got to a point where we have no more of our personal funds to keep propping the business up," the pair said.

"As a business we have been struggling with a decline in customers and sales over the past 12 months.

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly and both Felicity and I have been looking at many alternatives over the past several months, having many discussions with RFG (Retail Food Group) and other parties."

They also apologised to their employees for not giving them ongoing employment, but thanked them for their work.

"We have appreciated the effort and energy everyone has put into their work and we are extremely regretful that we have to close," they said.

"We wish you all the best and apologise again that we have not been able to give you ongoing employment.

"Please understand that this is also a very difficult time for Felicity and I, so if you have any questions, please email us so we can address your issues as we are able to."

Retail Food Group, which owns Brumby's, among many other franchises, such as Donut King, Michel's Patisserie, and Pizza Capers, has been contacted for comment.