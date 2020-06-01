Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service was on the scene. Photo: Bev Lacey
BREAKING: Dead body found outside Mt Morgan Hospital

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 8:15 AM
EMERGENCY services responded to reports of a dead body found outside of Mt Morgan Hospital this morning.

At about 7.45am, paramedics and police were called to the hospital on Black St.

Initial reports indicate the deceased was believed to be a woman.

On arrival, paramedics confirmed the woman was deceased.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident was “medical” related.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the incident was not suspicious.

