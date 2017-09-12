Breaking: Defence giant's date revealed for Rocky visit

The Boxer is a multi-role armoured fighting vehicle designed to accomplish a number of operations through the use of installable mission modules.

A MAJOR Defence specialist plans to roll into the Beef Capital this week to talk to local businesses about how they can get a piece of a multi-billion dollar deal if the company wins the contract.

Rheinmetall, a defence specialist manufacturer, will provide a briefing to local businesses wanting to join the company's supply chain on Thursday.

The company will bring with its 35-tonne armoured vehicle called the Boxer which could lead to contracts and jobs for the region if its Rheinmetall wins a $5 billion defence contract.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Rheinmetall was touring the state to build a supply chain of companies for its bid to win the Australian Army's $5 billion LAND 400 Phase 2 contract.

"Rheinmetall has committed to design, manufacture and maintain 225 Boxers in Queensland if it wins the LAND 400 contract,” Dr Lynham said.

"That could generate 450 long-term jobs and pump more than $1 billion into the state's economy over the next 10 years.”

He said there was an opportunity for innovative Queensland companies to become involved in global defence.

"I urge Queensland companies to use the opportunity to find out how to be a part of the supply chain when Rheinmetall and the Boxer visit your region,” Dr Lynham said.

"The powerful combination of Rheinmetall's vehicle, the outstanding level of protection and survivability it provides to our soldiers, and all the benefits of a Queensland manufacturing location, are almost enough to rename the project QueensLAND 400.

"It has been fantastic to see the momentum that is building in support of this defence project and the possibility of having such a high-tech manufacturing facility here in the state building a vehicle like the Boxer.

"I urge Queenslanders to support the bid to win this game-changing project.”

The Boxer is touring regional Queensland. It will be in Rockhampton on Thursday before going to Townsville on 25 September, Cairns on 28 September, Mackay on 29 September and the Gold Coast on 3 October.

Last week, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said he was keen to see new life at Rockhampton's Aurizon rolling-stock workshop, once the rail giant is finished using the facility.

Mr Fraser is seeking political support to back a bid for the site to be used by Rheinmetall if it is successful in its bid.

For more information visit www.defenceindustries.qld.gov.au/LAND400