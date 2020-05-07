Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.
The scene of a truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd. Brendan Bowers
Breaking

UPDATE: Coast road reopens after truck fire

Carlie Walker
BrendanB20
by and
7th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been cleared and has now reopened.

UPDATE: A truck fire on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd is believed to have started when the load of hay it was carrying caught fire about 4am.

The incident happen near the Dundowran turn-off.

The fire produced a large amount of smoke and nearby residents have been told to close windows and doors and to have medication nearby if suffering from respiratory problems.

UPDATE: The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd is expected to be closed for a number of hours after a truck fire on Thursday.

The fire started about 4.07am, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

He said the driver had escaped the truck without injury.

EARLIER: Police and fire crews are at the scene of a truck fire at Walligan near Hervey Bay.

The incident happened about 4.07am on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd bear the Dundowran turn-off.

A spokeswoman from Queensland and Fire and Rescue said the truck was carrying hay.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The fire has been extinguished about 5.20am but she said work was being carried out to extinguish hot spots and remove hay from the road.

The road is closed at the Takura-Booral Rd roundabout and significant delays are expected.

Motorists needing to get to Hervey Bay can use Churchill Mine Rd or detour along Booral Rd.

More Stories

fcfire fcpolice fraser coast truck
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News See our biggest stories from the last 24 hours

        ‘Very proud’: How crews saved young child from house fire

        premium_icon ‘Very proud’: How crews saved young child from house fire

        News Calls for officers to receive medals after fire bravery

        Winding back restrictions

        premium_icon Winding back restrictions

        News The LNP has seized the initiative to lay out their road map to recovery plan for...