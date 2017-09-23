33°
News

Bruce Hwy re-opens after semi-trailer rollover

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Contributed
Michelle Gately
Andrew Thorpe
by and

11.15AM: The BRUCE Hwy has now re-opened after emergency services crews cleared away potentially hazardous material following a truck crash this morning. 

9:34AM: THE BRUCE Hwy is now closed in both directions at the scene of this morning's crash south of Raglan, about 10km north of Mt Larcom.

Diversions are in place for traffic via Gentle Annie Rd.

Police, fire and council crews are currently on the scene working to clear the road of potentially hazardous chemicals and an exclusion zone is in place.

9AM: TRAFFIC could be delayed along the Bruce Hwy as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews clean up chemicals spilt when a prime mover crashed this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with back pain about 6am.

They said he had got out of the vehicle after it had crashed and rolled about 10km north of Mount Larcom.

However, motorists may face some delays as crews clean up the chemicals the prime mover was carrying, believed to be fertiliser and pesticides.

Queensland Ambulance Service remains on standby as Queensland Fire an Emergency Services crews make the scene safe.

Topics:  bruce hwy mount larcom raglan truck rollover

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
New pics: Massive fine warning over slain Fitzroy croc

New pics: Massive fine warning over slain Fitzroy croc

Authorities release a close up look at the whopping 5.2m crocodile found shot in in Rockhampton.

Young driver critical after overnight Rockhampton crash

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton.

He was unconscious and trapped in the vehicle when crews were called

PHOTOS: Elton John wowed the crowds in Mackay

Elton John at BBPrint Stadium on September 22, 2017

Elton John and his Band open their Once in a Lifetime tour in Mackay

LETTERS: Questions linger on electricity prices

A letter writer has some questions for Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

John Blanchfield has some questions about electricity prices.

Local Partners