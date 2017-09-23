Bruce Hwy re-opens after semi-trailer rollover

11.15AM: The BRUCE Hwy has now re-opened after emergency services crews cleared away potentially hazardous material following a truck crash this morning.

9:34AM: THE BRUCE Hwy is now closed in both directions at the scene of this morning's crash south of Raglan, about 10km north of Mt Larcom.

Diversions are in place for traffic via Gentle Annie Rd.

Police, fire and council crews are currently on the scene working to clear the road of potentially hazardous chemicals and an exclusion zone is in place.

9AM: TRAFFIC could be delayed along the Bruce Hwy as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews clean up chemicals spilt when a prime mover crashed this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with back pain about 6am.

They said he had got out of the vehicle after it had crashed and rolled about 10km north of Mount Larcom.

However, motorists may face some delays as crews clean up the chemicals the prime mover was carrying, believed to be fertiliser and pesticides.

Queensland Ambulance Service remains on standby as Queensland Fire an Emergency Services crews make the scene safe.