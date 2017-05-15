BREAKING: Desperate search for missing woman at Rocky Stockland

UPDATE:

PARAMEDICS are rushing to Rockhampton's Stockland after police located a woman believed to have "welfare issues".

At about 12pm, Police were alerted that the woman, believed to be in her 50s, may be in danger, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"She's going to be assessed by paramedics," the QPS spokesman said.

Police searched inside the shopping centre, the car park, and surrounding streets.

It is not yet known if the woman is injured.

