Maritime Safety Queensland has confirmed the Covid ship docked at the QGC Terminal on Curtis Island will be moved from the wharf this afternoon.
BREAKING: Development in ship with COVID case on board

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
25th May 2021 12:50 PM
Maritime Safety Queensland has confirmed the ship docked at the QGC Terminal on Curtis Island with a positive COVID-19 crew member on board will be moved from the wharf Tuesday afternoon.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) was working with Queensland Health to manage a COVID-19 issue on board the LNG carrier Maran Gas Achilles.

Queensland Health boarded the vessel on Monday to undertake full serology of the entire crew and confirmed only one positive crew member.

The initial results taken on Sunday (May 23) returned two positives but Queensland health has since confirmed one of these was a false positive result.

The positive crew member has been isolated on board the vessel currently alongside the QGC Terminal on Curtis Island (Gladstone).

All crew remain on-board and are completely isolated from the shore terminal.

The vessel will be moved from the wharf this afternoon to an anchorage offshore while Queensland Health determine a plan for the positive crew member.

All crew on-board remain well. MSQ and Queensland Health will continue to monitor the crew.

