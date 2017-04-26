BREAKING: Rocky residents to choose dirt bike daredevils stunts

NITRO CIRCUS nutters have thought up with a wacky way to advertise their upcoming Rocky dirt bike bonanza.

A whopping 10,000 fans are tipped to clog Rockhampton's Brown Park on April 29 for Nitro Circus's Regional Rampage Tour.

Nitro is guaranteeing "jaw-dropping" stunts never-before-seen in Australia such as taking flight off a 40-foot Giganta Ramp on trikes, a tall bike, a kayak, a whiskey barrel, and much, much more.

"The daredevils (will open) the door for more mayhem and possible mishaps," a Nitro Circus spokeswoman said.

But the daredevils have run out of ideas of crazy things to do and are turning to Rocky residents to think up their next adventure when they arrive in Rockhampton on Friday.

Do you want them to clear your home on a dirt bike? Or do you want to take them pigging? It is up to you.

Whoever thinks up the most gnarly idea, according Nitro Circus, will win a free family pass to their Rockhampton gig.

Send your suggestion here or in the comment section of The Morning Bulletin's Facebook post of this article.