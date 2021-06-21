BREAKING: Disturbance at Rocky Centrelink after dispute

UPDATE, 4.54pm:

Police are investigating an incident where a man allegedly caused a disturbance at the Berserker Centrelink during a dispute with a taxi driver.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident happened at about 3.40pm on Monday, July 21.

The spokesman said it doesn't look like weapons were involved.

It is understood police are looking to speak to the taxi driver victim.

EARLIER:

There are reports of a man causing a disturbance at the Rockhampton Centrelink centre, with weapons possibly involved.

It is understood the incident happened near the carpark and was reported by a taxi driver at about 3.40pm on Monday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a man was in a dispute with a taxi driver.

The man is reportedly about 40 years old and accompanied by a woman at the Musgrave Street location at Berserker.

