A woman has been bitten by a dog on her leg in Rockhampton City. Picture: Contributed

A woman in her 50s is in hospital after being bitten by a dog on her leg in Rockhampton City on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Murray St and Derby St at 7.12am.

The woman elected to transport herself to Rockhampton Hospital after suffering a leg injury.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, the injury did not appear to be serious.