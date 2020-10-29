BREAKING: Dog taken during vehicle theft

A vehicle similar to this was allegedly stolen with a dog inside this morning.

POLICE are working to locate a stolen vehicle taken from Rockhampton’s south this morning.

Early reports suggested a dog was inside the vehicle at the time two people allegedly stole it.

It is believed the unlocked vehicle was taken from near a worksite around 11am.

The vehicle is described as a dark grey Toyota Hilux cab ute with registration 919YBG.

It was reportedly last sighted on Archer and Alma St near Rockhampton CBD.

The welfare of the animal is unknown at this time.

More to come.